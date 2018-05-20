UFC Chile Post-Fight Press Conference

Last night’s (Sat. May 19, 2018) UFC Fight Night Chile event is in the books.

The main event saw Kamaru Usman dominate jiu-jitsu whiz and former UFC welterweight and middleweight title challenger Demian Maia for five rounds.

The co-main event saw Tatiana Suarez pick up a very impressive first-round submission win over fellow standout strawweight Alexa Grasso. Dominick Reyes continued his impressive finish streak with a first-round knockout of veteran Jarred Cannonier.

You can check out the UFC Fight Night Chile post-fight press conference here: