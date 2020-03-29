VIDEO | Tyson Fury Workout Interrupted By Swearing Son

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury got quite the response when he kicked his children out of a workout which was being streamed live on social media.

The WBC heavyweight champion previously promised to post daily workout videos after urging his fellow Brits to stay indoors to help combat the coronavirus, he said.

“I’d just like to say. I hope everybody is keeping well and staying safe and staying indoors and not going out spreading the virus. After listening to what the Prime minister said, I’ve took it deadly serious, as should you. Let’s fight this virus together as a nation, as a family, as a team, and do the best we can to help others not get the virus. Stay indoors! It’s very, very important to listen to Boris (Johnson) – stay indoors! I’ve had a person bring the gym over to me today. I’ve got a running machine here, weights, a few free weights. I’m going to keep fit, and I’m going to post daily videos of myself training to keep you going, keep me going. Without the gym, I’m finished. God bless. Stay safe. Stay indoors.”

A man of his word Fury has been doing just that – with hilarious results. In one particular video he tells his children to move out the way and stop interrupting his workout, he says. “Get out of my way! Hello? I’m working out here! Get out, all of you, go play on computers or outside, you’re under my feet!”

As they run out of the room you can hear one child shout “f*ck you” and the heavyweight champion can’t help but laugh. However, the kid wasn’t done there and shouted more expletives at his dad. F**k you, pr**k, he said.

At this point mum, Paris Fury stormed out the room to discipline the children whilst dad Tyson cracked on with his workout with a huge grin on his face – check out the video below.