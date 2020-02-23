VIDEO: Tyson Fury Refuses To Drink Water Over Spiking Fears

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury put in the performance of a lifetime at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada last night. The Gypsy King dominated Deontay Wilder on route to a seventh-round stoppage victory. After handing the American his first loss, Fury claimed the WBC and Ring Magazine titles, cementing himself as the best heavyweight on the planet.

During his post-fight press conference, one particular moment caught the attention of some eagle-eyed viewers. In the video below Fury is handed a bottle of water from his trainer and former middleweight champion Andy Lee. However, he immediately questions were the water has come from. When his trainer points at the person who provided the water, Fury refuses to drink it. Clearly the Brit has some paranoia over potential spiking, check out the video below and see for yourself.

Andy Lee handed Tyson Fury a bottle of water, and Fury asked him where it came from, when Lee pointed to the person, Fury refused it. Reminded me of when he did it in Germany. Not taking the risk of getting spiked got a drug test. pic.twitter.com/AqU6RMFsWK — Cameron Gillon (@CameronGillon_) February 23, 2020

This is not the first time Fury has refused to drink after claiming a big win. The Brit beat long-time heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany back in 2015. As an underdog he emerged victorious with some superior boxing skills which confused and befuddled the Ukrainian great.

In the aftermath of the fight Fury believed the water in his dressing room had been contaminated and didn’t drink anything until he returned to his hotel. Speaking to The Telegraph about the experience, he said.

“After the fight, I had it from good sources not to touch anything in the changing room because they might try to drug me

“People were trying to pass me all sorts of things but unless it came from my own baggage, I wasn’t having it, there was no chance of me getting drugged.

“I went home dehydrated before I even touched anything because I was so frightened of being tested and failing the test because they’ve given me something. You can never be too careful.”

Is Tyson Fury right to be worried about spiking from Team Wilder?