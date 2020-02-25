VIDEO: Tyson Fury Mobbed By Fans On UK Return

Spread the word!













Newly crowned heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has returned to Britain after enjoying a successful time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Gypsy King’ dethroned Deontay Wilder in dominating fashion on Saturday night. The 31-year-old Brit won every minute of the fight on route to a seventh-round stoppage victory against the American. In a rematch of the pairs highly entertaining and controversial first fight which took place in December 2018. Despite again dominating large periods of the fight Fury was only awarded a draw on the judge’s scorecards.

This morning he arrived back in the UK via Manchester airport. He was mobbed by fans and received a hero’s welcome. Check out the video below taken by Sky Sports News.

Tyson Fury arrived at Manchester Airport this morning after defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become the WBC heavyweight champion. pic.twitter.com/lQ5fu8IQXH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 25, 2020

Today’s scenes are certainly in contrast to Fury’s experience post-fight after beating long-time heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The huge upset win was met with lots of negative press attention surrounding Fury. Not long after he spiralled into a depression and ballooned to almost 400lbs in weight. His struggles with anxiety, depression and substance abuse has been well document during his return to the top. It only makes this latest win so much more impressive considering the dark place he has risen from.

Now attentions will turn to who is next for Fury. The consensus number one at heavyweight could potentially face Wilder for a third time. A clause in the contract allows the American to trigger a rematch, should he choose to. Although many believe he is best to steer clear of the trilogy fight.

The other option is Olympic gold medalist turned world champion Anthony Joshua. A fight between Fury and ‘AJ’ would be the biggest in British boxing history. Eddie Hearn has come out and spoke about his desire to make the fight in the past two days. It’ll be interesting to see if a deal can be made for this, the biggest fight in boxing.

