Video: Tyron Woodley & Darren Till’s Intense UFC 228 Media Day Staredown

This weekend’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is nearly upon us.

The pay-per-view (PPV) card features two title fights at the top of the card.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will take on rising young contender Darren Till for the 170-pound championship in the main event, while women’s flyweight champ Nicco Montano will battle the heavily favored Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main.

The fighters squared off for a round of faceoffs at today’s UFC 228 media day, and not surprisingly, Woodley and Till shared an intense moment. Check out the full faceoffs right here: