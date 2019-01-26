Video: This Flying Knee Is 2019’s Early “Knockout Of The Year”

The best MMA knockout of the new year happened with a monstrous knee at last night’s (Fri., January 25, 2019) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 58 from the Legends Theatre at the Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Featherweight Toninho Marajo (9-4) picked up yet another first-round knockout with one of the more brutal knees you’ll ever see. Marajo flew into the air and hit Vince Fricilone right on the chin. The vicious knee had Fricilone out of it on the canvas.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more impressive knockout this January. Check it out right here: