Video: Strawweight Debuts With Insane One-Punch KO To Kick Off UFC 237

Spread the word!













Women’s strawweight fighter Viviane Araujo had a golden opportunity to make a statement when she met Talita Fernando in the opening preliminary card bout of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She did just that in perhaps the most impressive fashion possible. The fight lasted until the third round. There, Araujo unleashed a hellacious right hand that instantly shut off Fernando’s lights.

Watch the unreal knockout via the UFC on Twitter here: