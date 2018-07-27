Video: Renzo Gracie Returns With Emotional Submission Win

After more than eight years away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), Renzo Gracie has made a triumphant return.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend stepped back into the cage at today’s ONE Championship: Reign of Kings in Manila, Philippines, facing Japanese veteran Yuki Kondo. The fight wasn’t exactly an action-packed affair early on, however, as both men drew yellow cards for inactivity.

In the second frame, Gracie picked up the pace, taking Kondo to the ground and getting his back to lock in a rear-naked choke for an emotional win many years in the making.

Watch his first victory in MMA since 2007 here:

Renzo Gracie TAPs Yuki Kondo in 2R. What a moment for him ! – HL pic.twitter.com/n8l65ORPM8 — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) July 27, 2018