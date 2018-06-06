Video: Nick Diaz Eats Magic Mushrooms On Social Media

Controversial fan favorite Nick Diaz is currently awaiting his next court date for a concerning alleged domestic assault, details of which recently emerged from his accuser.

However, that’s not going to stop him from partying it up like only Diaz can.

More known for his use of marijuana, Diaz took things up a notch – or so it would seem – in a video posted to Twitter last night, donning a pair of Hunter S. Thompson-esque aviators before eating what appeared to be a magic mushroom in plain sight.

Check it out for yourself:

Nick Diaz in Hunter S. Thompson glasses eating shrooms. 🍄👀 pic.twitter.com/uKqqSMg1UN — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) June 5, 2018