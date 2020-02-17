VIDEO: Mike Tyson Cuts Epic Promo For Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Rematch.

Spread the word!













Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will again put his WBC title on the line when he faces Tyson Fury this weekend. On February 22 these two fighters will face off in one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in recent years. It’ll go down at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in front of a sold out crowd and millions watching around the world.

The two men previously fought in December 2018, with the fight ending in a controversial draw. Englishman Fury out boxed his opponent for most of the fight. However, Wilder scored two knockdowns in the later rounds to swing it back in his favour.

As part of the fight week build up, BT Sport have put together an epic promotional video which sees heavyweight great Mike Tyson hype up the fight.

In the video Tyson recites lines about the previous fight and what’s to come. All whilst footage and voice overs of both fighters play in the background. No explanation can do this video justice, so watch it below and get hyped for the biggest fight of 2020.

The former champion himself has made no secret about who he’ll be rooting for on Saturday night. Speaking to BT Sport he admitted his bias towards the Englishman due to Fury having been named in his honour, he said.

“I always root for him because he was named after me. That’s the natural thing to do, right? I’m biased towards him…

“I don’t care how hard you punch, it’s hard to beat somebody who doesn’t wanna quit…

“It’s gonna be a really, really interesting fight and both guys have something to prove. I just wish the best for Tyson Fury, I’m always a Tyson fan.”

Who do you think will win this heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?