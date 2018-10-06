Video: McGregor Fan Slaps Female Khabib Fan At UFC 229 Weigh-Ins

Last night’s UFC 229 weigh-ins were expectedly a wild scene from Vegas. After all, Conor McGregor attempted to kick Khabib Nurmagomedov during their final staredown for tonight’s anticipated main event. That kick missed. A McGregor fan did something far worse, however.

There was some much more egregious violence in the crowd at the weigh-ins. A male Conor McGregor fan slapped the female girlfriend of a Khabib fan. The man appeared to retaliate, inciting a brawl amongst the crowd as a result.

In the video, the slap is broken down in excruciating slow-motion. Watch it courtesy of MMA Focus right here: