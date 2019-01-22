Video: Mayweather & Pacquiao Share Weird ‘Handshake’ At Lakers Game

Boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao obviously have quite the lengthy history.

The two met in 2015’s ‘Boxing Fight of the Century,’ an overhyped spectacle that was short on action. ‘Money’ won the fight via lackluster unanimous decision, much to the chagrin of the millions of people who paid $100 to watch the ballyhooed event.

Since then, Mayweather went on to stop former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the boxing ring before decimating Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition at December 31’s RIZIN 14. ‘Pac-Man’ recently outlasted Adrien Broner by decision last weekend.

Mayweather and Pacquiao’s paths recently crossed once again at a Los Angeles Lakers game, and it resulted in quite the awkward encounter. Pacquiao approached Mayweather, who sat courtside, from behind. The two attempted quite possibly the most botched handshake in sports history as a result. Pacquiao posted the encounter on Instagram. Check it out:

Pacquiao has teased a rematch with Mayweather in 2019. “Money” is currently retired. Yet if enough of his namesake was thrown his way, he may be persuaded to agree.

Especially against a fighter he already beat easily before.