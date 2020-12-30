If you are looking for some highlights to see the year out, Polish promotion KSW has put together two videos containing its top ten submissions and knockouts.

KSW, like every other MMA promotion this year, was forced to work out how to operate during a pandemic. Despite the difficulties, the company was able to stage six events in 2020 and returns on January 30 when KSW 58 takes place.

Until then, enjoy some of the best submissions and KO’s that 2020 had to offer.

Below is the video for KSW’s top ten knockouts of 2020

Here is the video for the company’s top ten submissions.