Video: Johny Hendricks Gets Knocked Out In Bare Knuckle Debut

Johny Hendricks was attempting to recreate his combat sports career at the first-ever World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) from Casper, Wyoming, last night (Fri., November 9, 2018).

But his opponent Brennan Ward pulled out of their slated main event with an injury. That sent former UFC welterweight champion ‘Bigg Rigg’ down to the co-main against late-notice replacement Dakota Cochrane. That apparently didn’t matter for Cochrane.

He blitzed the fallen champion with a rushing combination to score a huge knockout in the second round as a result. Watch the vicious stoppage via Dave Madden on Twitter below and get full WBKFF results here: