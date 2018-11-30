Video: Watch Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury’s Final Faceoff

WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder and lineal champ Tyson Fury met face-to-face (kind of) at today’s weigh-ins for their anticipated title fight from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, tomorrow night.

A heavy amount of bad blood perpetrated by the trash-talking Fury has preceded the huge bout. The brash Gypsy pugilist continued his outspoken ways by arriving to weigh-ins whilst standing out of his sunroof.

He weighed in at 256 pounds. Wilder, meanwhile, was a much more svelte 212.5 pounds. The bad blood reached a head when the two met for their final faceoff. They were forced to stand quite far apart, making the staredown somewhat anticlimactic as a result.

Watch it via SHOWTIME Sports here: