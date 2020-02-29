VIDEO: Deontay Wilder Vows To Regain Title After Tyson Fury Defeat

Spread the word!













Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has spoken publicly for the first time since losing his title to Tyson Fury.

The American suffered his first professional loss in a one-sided beat down at the hands of ‘The Gypsy King’. After seven hard rounds, including two knockdowns Wilder’s corner threw in the towel ending the bout.

Since the fight Wilder has only spoke only to confirm he would be exercising his rematch clause. He also placed blame upon the 40lb costume he wore during his ring entrance for wrecking his legs and causing the loss.

Now he has taken to Instagram to address his fans directly. The former WBC King has vowed to return to his best and regain the title he lost last week.

“Hello my people, my Bomb Squad army, my Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world – I just want to let you know I am here,” Wilder said in the video.

“Your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong.

“I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.

“And if anyone don’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight, we will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high.

“Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.” (Transcribed by Sky Sports)

Will Deontay Wilder beat Tyson Fury and regain his heavyweight title?