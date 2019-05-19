Video: Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Dominic Breazeale In Round One

Spread the word!













WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder took on mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale on SHOWTIME this evening (May 18, 2019) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Most expected “The Bronze Bomber” to finish off Breazeale rather quickly. Wilder did not disappoint those who expected that to happen.

He came out with his trademark power shots early on, nailing Breazeale with some big ones. Breazeale fought back with some of his own, but it was only a matter of time.

Wilder came back with a massive one-two combo that knocked Breazeale out in the first round (via Complex Sports on Twitter):