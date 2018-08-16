Video: Cris Cyborg Throws Former NFL Player At Training Camp

Without a fight scheduled in the foreseeable future, it’s time Cyborg throws around a new opponent.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion is on the sidelines due to her perceived opponent Amanda Nunes waiting to fight. So Cyborg branched out into other athletics by attending the Los Angeles Chargers training camp this summer.

There, Cyborg participated in a variety of football-related activities, catching passes and kicks, and showing some of the players her own moves. She even ragdolled former NFL wide receiver and Chargers coach Phil McGeoghan with a judo throw.

Check it out courtesy of her Youtube page here: