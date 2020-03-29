VIDEO | Conor McGregor Shows Off His Boxing Skills

Spread the word!













MMA superstar Conor McGregor has been working on his boxing skills during his time in quarantine.

The 32-year-old posted a video yesterday in which he reacted to the news of stricter lockdown laws in Ireland. In the clip McGregor encourages his followers to begin home workouts, stay active and stay healthy, he said. “Together we must encourage home workouts and we must encourage healthy, immune-boosting nutrition plans.

“We have incredible experts on this island to aid us here and I urge all to come forward and promote their ways. We need meal plans, as well as the necessary vitamins we should be taking to boost our immune systems. We need small space exercise programs available to the public and we need it for all levels of fitness. I suggest body weight work, the need for no equipment. There are amazing workouts to be had here. Plan your workout, put your music on and give it your absolute all.

“While we remain distant and in isolation, we must still remain active. We must remain active and we must equip our immune systems to operate at their absolute best. Correct nutrition and good physical activity is how we do it.”

‘Notorious’ is clearly a man of a word as you can see from the below Instagram post. The former dual weight UFC champion and one-time boxer can be seen staying sharp as he works on his boxing skills and even takes the time to shout out Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – the biggest boxing star on the planet.

McGregor hinted at a return to boxing in a recent interview with Bleacher report. “I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again.”

It appears he was serious about that if this video clip and the subtle call-out of boxings biggest star is anything to go by.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s boxing skills?