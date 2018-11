Video: Chris Leben Brutally Sleeps Phil Baroni

Last night’s (Fri., November 9, 2018) World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) from Casper, Wyoming, provided a surprisingly entertaining night of action featuring several former MMA stars. Headliner Chris Leben stole the show.

Johny Hendricks got melted by late notice opponent Dakota Cochrane in the co-main event. Yet the main event featured an even more brutal KO.

Longtime UFC veteran Leben met outspoken MMA personality Phil Baroni in the WBKFF’s first-ever headliner. It only took ‘The Crippler’ just over a minute to KO ‘The New York Badass.’

Watch it via Dave Madden on Twitter here, and get your full WBKFF results here: