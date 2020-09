Cameron Else (10-4) chats to Jordan Ellis ahead of his UFC debut on. ‘The Prospect Killer’ is set to square off against Kyler Phillips (7-1) on ‘Fight Island’ this Saturday night (October 3).

🔴 SUBSCRIBE to our channel here : https://bit.ly/3dDyGSv 🔴 VISIT LowKick MMA website here : https://bit.ly/2RQkXyX