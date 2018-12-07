Video: ‘Bullet’ Stares Down Jedrzejczyk

A title fight bordering on super fight level is set for the co-main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko will meet former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant women’s flyweight title.

The two have faced off three times in Muay Thai, with ‘Bullet’ winning all three. Now the top-ranked fighters will battle for the high stakes of a UFC title.

From the looks of it, Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk are more than ready to go based on their final staredown at today’s ceremonial weigh-ins. Watch it here: