Video: Boxer Suffers Disgusting Gash, Finishes Fight

Light heavyweight boxer Badou Jack suffered one of the most horrific, bloodiest, gashes you will ever see in combat sports in his loss to Marcus Browne last night.

Jack, who lost to Browne in the co-main event of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight last night, got off to a slow start. It was an accidental clash of heads in the seventh round that split Jack wide open.

Covered in his own blood, incredibly Jack managed to go the distance, despite losing a ridiculous amount of blood. This is what referee Tony Weeks looked like after the fight. Yes, that’s Jack’s blood.

Referee Tony Weeks after Badou Jack vs Marcus Browne. pic.twitter.com/0r4NSitouw — esther lin (@allelbows) January 20, 2019

It’s actually quite disturbing when you think about it. The fact that a human being can lose that much blood and still participate in an athletic event is mind-blowing.

But not as shocking as this graphic video of Jack’s gash (via Twitter):

After getting his face put back together Jack released a statement on Instagram:

“I would like to thank all of the fans for your support! The cut was a nasty one, but I’m fine now, alhamdulillah. Congrats to @mbrowne718 who fought a great fight. Regardless of the cut he was the better man tonight. I am a warrior and will never quit, but didn’t realize the severity of the gash. I dedicated this fight to the refugee children across the world who fight a much tougher fight than I did tonight. I will continue to fight for them until the end, In shaa Allah. Alhamdulillah for everything.”





This is a big set back for Jack who losses a mandatory fight against WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Browne will get the opportunity instead.