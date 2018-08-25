Video: Boxer Leaves Fight Right After Opening Bell Sounds

By
Mike Drahota
-
It’s not every day a boxer leaves the ring during a fight.

However, that was just the case last night. Super heavyweight Curtis Harper immediately left the ring after the opening bell of his match against Efe Ajagba at last night’s Premier Boxing Champions event from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Right as Ajagba moved out of his corner to begin fighting, Harper simply sauntered through the ropes and left. Watch the video from Ryan Songalia on Twitter here:

The strange circumstance awarded Ajagba the victory due to disqualification.

Harper was questioned about his strange exit by reporter Jordan Hardy after the fight. He said he walked out because he wasn’t getting paid enough:

Harper’s strategy is one way to hold out for more money. Whether it works or not remains to be seen.

It couldn’t help all that much, however, due to the rashness of his actions.