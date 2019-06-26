Video: BJ Penn Involved In Altercation With Strip Club Bouncer

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC legend BJ Penn is in hot water once again.

TMZ Sports published a video on Tuesday showing the former two-weight champion allegedly involved in a street fight with a strip club bouncer in Honolulu. The incident occurred outside Club Femme Nu with the owner telling TMZ Penn was escorted out at midnight because he was acting “very drunk.”

Multiple witnesses saw the incident, with one even attempting to attack Penn to stop him, only to be fended off by others. Police later arrived with several squad cars but Penn had already left the premises by then.

You can see the full incident below:

The incident comes after the Hawaiian’s wife alleged earlier this year she was a victim of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Penn. Penn has also been accused of threatening a farmer with a machete.

In the Octagon, things haven’t gone well for the 40-year-old either as he is currently on the longest losing streak in UFC history with seven straight losses. He was most recently outpointed by Clay Guida at UFC 237 last month.

Many have called for him to retire and UFC president Dana White seems to be in agreement as well.