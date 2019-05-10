Video: Bethe Correia Majorly Misses Weight Before UFC 237

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Bethe Correia will return to the Octagon after almost two years away at tomorrow’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Set to face rising star Irene Aldana, that return has not started off so all that well. At today’s official UFC 237 weigh-ins, Correia missed weight by an alarming five pounds over the bantamweight title fight limit of 136 pounds.

Correia had never previously missed weight in her UFC career. She had not fought since a brutal knockout loss to current title contender Holly Holm in June 2017. Her fight with Aldana will proceed after CABMMA clarified that Correia must forfeit 30 percent of her purse to her opponent.

Watch a dejected Correia miss weight courtesy of MMA Fighting here: