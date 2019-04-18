Video: Anderson Silva’s UFC 237 Open Workout From Rio

Legendary former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva may not be in his prime at 44 years old. But that won’t stop ‘The Spider’ from giving fans more entertaining fights before he retires.

He last fought current interim champ Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 234, and the fight was a good one. Silva is now set to face Jared Cannonier at May 11’s UFC 237 pay-per-view from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In preparation for the event, Silva recently took part in an open workout from the Cesario Bezerra Boxing Club in Rio. Watch the full workout via MMA Fighting right here: