Video: Amateur Boxer Claims Conor McGregor Caught Him With Cheap Shot

Conor McGregor caught his latest opponent with a cheap shot, according to the amateur boxer who got to share the ring with the UFC star.

Michael McGrane had enough guts to get into the boxing ring with the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. The exhibition match took place last week at Crumlin Boxing Club, in Dublin.

This happened after McGregor just recently returned to train at his first boxing club in his home town. McGrane gave an interview with TMZ where he explained his side of the story.

This is where he claimed that the four-round bout not only ended in a draw but that Conor landed a brutal cheap shot as the fight got started.

“You’re meant to go back to your corner, but Conor never went back to his corner,” McGrane says. “Conor leaped at me with a left hook. Conor McGregor hit me a cheap shot in his own hometown. The ref was on his side. There’s no way I would have won that fight unless I knocked him out.”

McGrane, who is an electrician by trade, ended the interview by stating that he hopes the experience will make him better going forward.

While a return to the UFC isn’t out of the question for the former UFC champ, it’s likely that he’ll need to clear up some legal trouble before focusing on his return to the Octagon.