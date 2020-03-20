VIDEO: 16-year-old Andy Ruiz Drops Andrei Arlovski In Sparring

Spread the word!













The first-ever Mexican heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz has posted a throwback clip of him sparring MMA legend Andrei Arlovski at just 16-years-old.

Ruiz hasn’t fought since losing his titles against Anthony Joshua when the pair met in December 2019. The 30-year-old was unable to repeat his monumental upset of the first fight and fell to a dominant decision defeat against the Brit.

In an effort to stay relevant Ruiz has reposted an old clip of him at 16 sparring UFC heavyweight Arlovski. Alongside the video, he posted the following message.

“I was 16 years old when I had the honor to spar with UFC Heavyweight Champion @andreiarlovski . Super tough guy lived up to his name The Pitbull. I did manage to give him some trouble tho.😂Thanks champ! So many great memories at the wildcard boxing club where Freddie Roach sharpened my skills as a boxer. Sorry for the vid quality it’s throwback.”

In the clip you see the two fighters moving around with not much happening until Ruiz just 16 at the time drops Arlovski who must have been in his prime. Check out the full video below.

What do you make of the Andy Ruiz and Andrei Arlovski sparring clip?