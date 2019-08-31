Vasyl Lomachenko Outclasses Luke Campbell, Takes WBC Lightweight Title

Spread the word!













Vasyl Lomachenko has added to his already impressive title collection. The WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion added the WBC lightweight crown after toppling Luke Campbell earlier today (Sat. August 31, 2019).

Campbell made the fight competitive early on, actually hurting Lomachenko in the middle of the contest. However, Lomachenko never dwindled, and continued to press forward and immediately stunned Campbell right back. His subsequent attacks to Campbell’s body would eventually drop his adversary to the canvas.

Although Campbell survived the full 12 rounds, the judges revealed a unanimous decision victory for Lomachenko when it was all said and done. Now, the boxing world hopes Lomachenko moves to take on a more notable name within the boxing world, such as Gervonta Davis.

Round One – We're underway! Little thrown by either until Campbell digs in a body shot.



Good left hand from Campbell and Lomachenko nods his approval. Confident start from the Brit! #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/UFLIOjZC5Y — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Two – There is a bounce in the step of Campbel but Lomachenko dances into range to deliver jabs.



Body shots in response from Campbell, but Lomachenko menacingly closed the range in the second. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/8L9omMNRhB — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Three – Lomachenko rams his precise jab through Campbell's high guard.



Big left hand, followed by a body shot from Lomachenko, who is gradually going through the gears. #LomaCapbell pic.twitter.com/UEPzFwSKU1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Four – The right hand of Lomachenko appears the more potent weapon and Campbell plants his feet to deliver hooks from close-range.



Thudding body shot from Lomachenko in the closing minute. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/OZ8CWhHOkt — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Five – Lomachenko unloads a blurring left hand which catches Campbell flush.



The Hull man takes it, but Lomachenko bangs in body shots and Campbell sags on the ropes before the bell. Huge round for Loma! #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/xKfp1LwbbV — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Six – You cannot question Campbell's spirit as he lands two swift hooks, Lomachenko doesn't seem hurt though.



How have you got this after six? #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/9XVUgcwSz1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Seven – WOAH! Lomachenko forced to hold on after a booming right hand from Campbell! Sensational stuff.



BOOM! Lomachenko unloads a huge right in reply and Campbell is in trouble. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/cm19ovYFEs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Eight – Both men trade body shots in the eighth.



Brutal exchanges as Lomachenko attempts to break Campbell's resolve. But the Hull man is still in there, firing back. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/4kHqHUL4kn August 31, 2019

Round Nine – Crunching body shot from Campbell before Lomachenko replies with a lightning left.



It's a strong round from Campbell and he is standing firm. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/NRe0zumpP2 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round Ten – Campbell whips in more hooks from close quarters.



The Brit is surely trailing behind on the scorecards, but he's enjoyed spells of success. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/MqeYD0tCWU — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round 11 – Lomachenko is looking to seal victory in style and a searing punch to the ribs troubles Campbell.



DOWN! Campbell is floored, he gets back up and holds on desperately. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/7XTLCDmNtb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Round 12 – Campbell shows tremendous courage to hang in there and survive the last.



We go to the scorecards! What a great fight! #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/OAYPKGOx5i — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

. @VasylLomachenko wins with scores of 119-108, 119-108 and 118-109. pic.twitter.com/CFnbfyngUy — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

🗣"My time will come." 💪@Luke11Campbell is still on the hunt to become a world champion, do not write him off! pic.twitter.com/ZZMI4FTPZP — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Loma belongs with the greats ✨



Promoter Bob Arum is targeting the best fights for his man Vasiliy Lomachenko at Featherweight, Super-featherweight and at Lightweight. pic.twitter.com/wxQN9ssyDw — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Official Result: Vasyl Lomachenko def. Luke Campbell via unanimous decision (119-108, 119-108, 118-109)