Vasyl Lomachenko Outclasses Luke Campbell, Takes WBC Lightweight Title

Vasyl Lomachenko has added to his already impressive title collection. The WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion added the WBC lightweight crown after toppling Luke Campbell earlier today (Sat. August 31, 2019).
Campbell made the fight competitive early on, actually hurting Lomachenko in the middle of the contest. However, Lomachenko never dwindled, and continued to press forward and immediately stunned Campbell right back. His subsequent attacks to Campbell’s body would eventually drop his adversary to the canvas.
Although Campbell survived the full 12 rounds, the judges revealed a unanimous decision victory for Lomachenko when it was all said and done. Now, the boxing world hopes Lomachenko moves to take on a more notable name within the boxing world, such as Gervonta Davis.
Official Result: Vasyl Lomachenko def. Luke Campbell via unanimous decision (119-108, 119-108, 118-109)