Vasyl Lomachenko & Luke Campbell Share Intense Staredown Ahead Of Title Fight (Video)

Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell are set to collide on Saturday in a lightweight title unification fight.

Lomachenko will be defending his WBA and WBO lightweight titles while the vacant WBC belt will be on the line as well at the O2 Arena in London.

Both fighters made the weight on Friday with Lomachenko clocking in at 134.5 pounds while his British counterpart weighed in at 134.25 pounds. Following the weigh-ins, the two shared an intense staredown ahead of their big fight.

Lomachenko is certainly confident as he plans on taking one step closer to unifying the lightweight division:

“I’m feeling great, thank you. I cannot wait to get in the ring,” the Ukrainian said afterwards (via Sky Sports). “My game-plan? Win this fight.”

As for Campbell, the fellow Olympian will be looking to do what no other man has done since 2014 and that’s inflict defeat on Lomachenko.

Who do you think wins the fight? Can Campbell pull off the upset? Or will Lomachenko be too much for him?