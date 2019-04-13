Highlights: Vasyl Lomachenko Annihilates Anthony Crolla To Retain Lightweight Title

Vasyl Lomachenko has done it again.

In the main event of last night’s (Fri. April 12, 2019) Top Rank Boxing event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Lomachenko successfully retained his unified lightweight championship. Lomachenko did so by making easy work of Anthony Crolla.

Lomachenko simply out-classed Crolla in the first few rounds, before turning up the heat in the third, where he actually nearly finished the fight. However, it as in the fourth round where a perfectly executed right hand, landing right above Crolla’s ear, sent the challenger face first to the canvas.

After his victory, Lomachenko called out WBC and IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia for a big money unification bout. Check out the highlights from Lomachenko’s victory below: