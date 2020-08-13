Fresh off her second-round victory over Tara Graff at Bellator 243, Valerie Loureda has inked a new deal with the promotion.

The 22-year-old is fast becoming one of the company’s faces, and the undefeated flyweight’s new contract is a multi-year, multi-fight deal ensuring she will remain with Bellator for the foreseeable future.

“I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator,” Loureda said.

“As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter.”

There is no word about when the 4th dan taekwondo black belt will return to the cage, but after her most recent performance, it is unlikely she will be waiting too long before returning to competition.

