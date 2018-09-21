Vacant Women’s Flyweight Title Bout Official For UFC 231

Vacant women’s flyweight title bout is official for UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada.

Valentina Shevchenko will take on Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the 125-pound strap December 8, 2018. This is the fight that was rumored and this is the fight that needed to happen. Although its unfortunate how they got here.

Nicco Montano won season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter as an underdog. Winning the inaugural women’s flyweight title in the process. Unfortunately for Montano, there were complications with her weight cut preparing for her first title defense against Shevchenko.

Montano was hospitalized just one day prior to her first title defense due to kidney issues. As a result, the fight was scrapped and the UFC stripped Montano of her title.

UFC President Dana White did confirm Shevchenko would get a chance to fight for the now-vacant title. She just needed an opponent.

Enter Joanna champion. Here is how the UFC confirmed the fight:

Jedrzejczyk, 31, most recently defeated Tecia Torres in July of this year. The win snapped back to back losses suffered at the hands of the current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

As for Shevchenko, she is also coming off of a rebound victory after suffering a super close decision loss at the hands of bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes.