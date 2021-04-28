Michael McKinson joins the Matchroom after the victory

“The Problem” aims to dominate Welterweight

Welterweight Michael McKinson, who has been undefeated, signed promotion terms with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing after being victorious in the Congo at Alexander Povetkin against the Dillian Whyte II undercard in Gibraltar last month. Everyone is waiting with anticipation for his next moves. All matches will be hopefully broadcasted on tv or streamed online, and any bets can be placed on NetBet Sport.

Portsmouth southpaw (20-0, 2 KOs) hit Kongo with an offensive start, placing Bermondsey in the first round as they entered a highly controversial match to secure the WBO World Title with a score of 97-93, 96-94 95 -94.

Prior to that victory, the 27-year-old, who was trained by Michael Ballingall’s father and led by Lee Eaton of MTK Global, had won WBO European, WBC International Silver and WBC Youth Welterweight titles since becoming a professional in October. 2014.

“The Problem,” ranked No. 6 in the world by the WBO, was not shy to shout out the top names on the domestic Welterweight scene, including new compatriots Conor Benn, Josh Kelly and Florian Marku after most of his recent wins and Pompey’s fanatic feels he can no longer be overlooked.

McKinson recognised signing with Matchroom as the best thing so far in his career. “It was frustrating for a while, but I have the opportunity against Chris Kongo, and now I’m in the place where I want to be in my career, so I’m really excited.

“I worked hard for a long time. This is my seventh year as a professional and I finally have something I want. While we were on the plane to Gibraltar, Eddie Hearn said that I had to chase my dreams and it was clear that it was going to be Michael Mackinson’s show. I’m here to stay and it’s nice that everything I have said has come true.

” MTK Global made all this possible. I am blessed that they support and support me and for the first time in my career I am not worried about fighting big. I have complete faith and trust in Matchroom to give me these great opportunities.

“Before you would not hear my name amongst the great Welterweights but now things have changed. It’s no secret that I want to deal with all the kids out there, so let’ s all fight. “

“I really wish I will race at Fratton Park in Portsmouth one day. Every little bit of success I have made this dream come true slowly, so I hope one day I can make history for my city. “

” I’m glad to be working with Michael McKinson” said Eddie Hearn “And the winner remains”. “For a long time he was a fighter who was not selected and now after his huge victory in Gibraltar, he is ready to move forward globally. Michael has a great mentality and a huge fan base in Portsmouth, we are already planning a major boost for this summer. Next summer we want to be in Fratton Park in a blockbuster – exciting moments ahead! “

Lee Eaton said: “I’m beyond the moon for Michael to get an advertising deal with Matchroom. He has found the hardest possible route and has produced some fantastic performances in recent years.

“He came to us when he was 13-0 and he would always fight whoever was in front of him, so I am happy that all his hard work over the years is finally paying off.”

