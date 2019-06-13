UFC’s Parent Company In Discussions To Acquire Premier Boxing Champions

Spread the word!













Premier Boxing Champions could be up for sale if Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, can acquire it.

UFC President Dana White has been talking about getting back into the boxing business for two years now. However, nothing has come from it aside from just talk. That could change in a major way.

While doing a recent Q&A, The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger noted that there is truth to the rumors of Endeavor buying Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

“Rumors are true,” Coppinger wrote. “Al [Haymon] held several meetings with Ari Emanuel about a potential deal where Al would still be majorly involved the same way Dana [White] is with UFC following that deal with Endeavor. There’s a ton more to write about this; something I’ll cover in the coming weeks with a full-length story on the site.”

This would be a big move and one that White has been hinting to make “after the summer.” Time will tell whether an agreement can be reached.

The promotion launched back in 2015 with a roster of more than 200 boxers. Since then, the promotion has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund and advertise themselves.

They have had time-buy deals with ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC, and other networks. Despite their best attempt, these short-term deals have resulted in poor ratings with fighters who aren’t active enough, and some questionable fight bookings. They have managed multi-year agreements with FOX and Showtime for the long-term game.

The promotion has had some notable names under contract including WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight king Andy Ruiz, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz, and WBA super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis.