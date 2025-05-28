UFC Vet Kevin Lee Set to Clash with Ruthless Russian Kingpin in PFL Debut on June 20

ByCraig Pekios
Kevin Lee is being chucked right into the fire for his PFL debut.

Last week, the ‘Motown Phenom’ inked a deal with the Professional Fighters League after his contract with the GFL proved to be DOA. Having not fought in well over a year, everyone expected the PFL to ease Lee into things inside the Smart Cage.

Instead, the former UFC title contender will go for the lightweight division’s top dog when he steps into the tournament semifinals on Friday, June 20, replacing the injured Jay-Jay Wilson. Lee will face Russian standout Gadzhi Rabadanov, who is a perfect 6-0 in the PFL.

The winner will move on to the $500,000 final to be held on August 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After putting together an impressive 9-2 record inside the Octagon, it all came crashing down for Lee following a third-round submission loss against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216.

Lee went 2-6 in his final eight fights with the promotion, including an embarrassing 55-second submission loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov in what was supposed to be the beginning of a career resurgence for the Detroit native.

Lee has only competed once since then, submitting Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17 in September.

Check out the full updated lineup for PFL’s second semifinal card below, courtesy of MMA Mania.

Main Card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, & ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada) at 9 p.m. ET:

Lightweight Semifinal Main Event: Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) vs. Kevin Lee (20-8)
Women’s Flyweight Semifinal: Liz Carmouche (23-8) vs. Elora Dana (8-0)
Bantamweight Semifinal Bout: Jake Hadley (12-4) vs. Marcirley Alves (13-4)
Bantamweight Semifinal Bout: Justin Wetzell (11-2) vs. Mando Gutierrez (11-3)

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals Early Card on ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada) at 5:30 pm ET:

Lightweight Semifinal Bout: Brent Primus (16-4, 1 NC) vs. Alfie Davis (18-5-1)
Women’s Flyweight Semifinal Bout: Jena Bishop (8-2) vs. Ekaterina Shakalova (9-2)
Bantamweight Alternate Bout: Magomed Magomedov (20-4) vs. Savarjon Khamidov (16-0)
Lightweight Alternate Bout: Antonio Caruso (10-2) vs. Vinicius Cenci (8-3)
Lightweight Showcase Bout: Darragh Kelly (7-0) vs. Dylan Salvador (6-2)
Bantamweight Showcase Bout: Matheus Mattos (14-4-1) vs. Lazard Dayron (8-0-1)
Women’s Flyweight Alternate Bout: Saray Orozco (8-6) vs. Ilara Joanne (12-10)
Welterweight Showcase Bout: Alan Dominguez (11-6) vs. Nick Meck (8-2)

