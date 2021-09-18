LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann results throughout the night (Sat. 18th. September 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status from the UFC Apex facility, a light heavyweight matchup between one-time title challenger, #6 ranked, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith and the #11 ranked challenger, Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann as part of a 14 fight card.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run, Nebraska veteran, Smith last featured at UFC 261 in April — besting Jimmy Crute with a first round doctor’s stoppage after the Australian suffered drop foot following a well-placed leg kick from Smith in the opening frame.

Headlining UFC Vegas 15 in November on short notice, former title challenger, Smith snapped his two-fight losing skid with an impressive first round triangle win over Devin Clark — earning Performance of the Night accolades.

For former LFA light heavyweight champion, Spann, he successfully rebounded from his first promotional defeat opposite Johnny Walker last September — besting Misha Cirkunov with an opening round knockout victory back in March at UFC Vegas 21. The triumph followed prior Octagon successes opposite the likes of Sam Alvey, common-foe, Clark, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

UFC Vegas 37 Results: Smith vs. Spann

Main Card: (ESPN+ 7 pm E.T.)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark

Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos

Bantamweight: Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo

Preliminary Card: (4 pm E.T.)

Light Heavyweight: Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Catchweight (158lbs): Zhu Rong vs. Brandon Jenkins

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Welterweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris

Bantamweight: Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng

Flyweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy