LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum results throughout the night (Sat. 21st. August 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status tonight at the UFC Apex facility, a middleweight matchup between knockout artist, Jared Cannonier and former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum.

Returning for the first time since a UFC 254 co-headliner unanimous decision loss to former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker, Cannonier underwent two separate surgical procedures to repair a broken forearm suffered in his defeat to the former gold holder.

Prior to his loss against Whittaker, Cannonier had enjoyed an eye-catching three-fight knockout run in his first three outings in the division — stopping the trio of David Branch, Anderson Silva, and Jack Hermansson.

Gastelum, the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 17 and a former interim middleweight title challenger also suffered a unanimous decision loss to common-foe, Cannonier in his most recent Octagon walk.

Set for his third Octagon appearance of the year, the Kings MMA staple snapped a three-fight losing streak at UFC 258 back in February where he scored a unanimous judging win against Ian Heinisch.

UFC Vegas 34 Results: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 10 pm E.T.)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Mark Madesn

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter

Catchweight: Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Karkhramonov

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight: Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Welterweight: Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj