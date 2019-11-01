UFC Unveils Baddest Mother F*cker Belt Design (Photo)

Spread the word!













The design has finally dropped. The UFC has unveiled their Baddest Mother F*cker Championship belt design ahead of tomorrow’s UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV).

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet inside the Octagon from Madison Square Garden in New York City at welterweight. The winner will be declared the Baddest Mother F*cker in the UFC. Also, WWE legend and Hollywood megastar The Rock will be in attendance to wrap the gold around the winner’s waist.

With hours to go before the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins, the UFC took to their Twitter page to unveil the design of the title. Check it out here:

View the full photo gallery of the BMF belt on https://t.co/fdV4RnsUPw ⤵️:https://t.co/4SDoF16fUe November 1, 2019

UFC 244 Card

Main Card:

Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Preliminary Card:

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Early Prelims:

Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

What do you think of the BMF Title design? Who are you picking in the main event?