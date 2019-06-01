UFC Stockholm Coverage: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Spread the word!













Today (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm goes down from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Former 205-pound title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith collide in the main event. Also, another interesting light heavyweight affair takes place on the main card. Jimi Manuwa faces off against Aleksandar Rakic in the co-featured spot.

Makwan Amirkhani also makes his return, taking on Chris Fishgold. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Stockholm coverage here below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

Prelims (ESPN 2, 10 A.M. ET)

Sergey Khandozhko vs. Rostem Akman

Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg

Leonardo Santos vs. Stevie Ray

Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho

Bea Malecki vs. Duda Santana

Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark

Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo

**Keep refreshing for live results/Coverage kicks off at 10 A.M. ET**