UFC St. Petersburg Post-Fight Press Conference

Today’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, wasn’t the most ballyhooed UFC event of the year.

However, it delivered an under-the-radar day of hard-hitting action for the fans who tuned in. In the main event, Alistair Overeem overcame an early surge from Aleksei Oleinik to score a huge first-round TKO following some lethal knees and ground damage.

Islam Makhachev outlasted Arman Tsarukyan in a hard-fought co-main event that went the distance. Also on the main card, Sergei Pavlovich scored an impressive KO while Roxanne Modafferi handed Antonina Shevchenko the first loss of her MMA career.

It’s time to dissect the fallout of the card in the post-fight press conference. Watch it streaming live via the UFC right here: