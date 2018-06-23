Today’s (Sat., June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 is in the books from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

In the main event, Leon Edwards sent longtime veteran Donald Cerrone to his fourth loss in five fights with a measured unanimous decision where he started out strong with some big punches, kicks, and knees early before fading later on and letting Cerrone back in the fight.

In the co-main, Ovince Saint Preux survived being dropped by a question mark kick and straight right hand from Tyson Pedro to submit the prospect with a brutal straight armbar.

Watch the UFC Singapore post-fight press conference streaming live after the event right here: