UFC on FOX 30 Post-Fight Press Conference

Mike Drahota
Tonight’s (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 is in the books from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

In the card’s feature bout, Dustin Poirier ended his bad blood-filled rivalry with Eddie Alvarez dating back to their controversial first match last year, stopping the former lightweight champion in the second round of an exhilarating back-and-forth fight.

Longtime former featherweight champion Jose Aldo picked up a crucial win by stopping formerly surging veteran Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event, and another former champion picked up a much-needed win when Joanna Jedrzejczyk outworked Tecia Torres on the main card.

Join us for the post-fight press conference streaming live after the main card here:

