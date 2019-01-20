UFC on ESPN+1 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s safe to say the UFC’s ESPN debut was a successful one, with a mix of exciting fights and finishes.

In the main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo shocked the world once again by knocking out bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in 32 seconds. In the co-main, controversial UFC newcomer Greg Hardy was disqualified for a blatantly illegal knee.

Paige VanZant also picked up an impressive come-from-behind submission over Rachael Ostovich. Finally, Donald Cerrone picked up a brutal knockout over Alexander Hernandez in their bad blood-fueled feature preliminary bout.

There’s a ton to unpack following the UFC’s ESPN debut, so join us for the post-fight press conference streaming live after the main card: