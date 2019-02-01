UFC on ESPN+ 2 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The time is nearly here. Raphael Assunção and Marlon Moraes are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.



The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 4pm/1pm ETPT today: