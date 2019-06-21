UFC Set For Newark Return In August

Spread the word!













The UFC has officially announced they’ll be making their return to Newark, New Jersey:

The Las Vegas-based fight promotion takes place from the Prudential Center on August 3. It will be the promotion’s eight-ever stop in Newark. No bouts have been announced for the card as of this writing. The last time the UFC has been in Newark took place in January of 2016. The UFC on FOX event saw Anthony “Rumble” Johnson knockout Ryan Bader in the main event.

Plenty of high-profile main events have taken place from the Prudential Center; including Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen at UFC 159, Jon Jones vs. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC 128, and Georges St-Pierre vs. Dan Hardy at UFC 111.

Tickets go on sale for UFC Newark on June 28, and the main card is expected to broadcast on ESPN. We’ll keep you updated as bouts for the card begin to be announced.