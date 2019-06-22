Spread the word!













UFC Greenville preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 22, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC Greenville. Headlining the card are Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

UFC Greenville Preliminary Card Results

Kevin Aguilar vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN. Ige put on a good performance as he scored a unanimous decision win over Aguilar that saw him drop him with a sweet overhand strike.

Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder is next in a women’s strawweight bout. This was a one-sided beatdown by Yoder to Kondo. Props to Kondo for her toughness in this fight but Yoder was putting on a showcase of ground and pound. The judges gave the win to Yoder by decision.

Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman is next in a lightweight bout. Pena caught him with a knee strike in the clinch that cut open Wiman. The fight continued and he landed a takedown. Pena rolled through and got on top where he landed some strikes. Wiman barely made it out of the first round. In the second round, Pena is picking apart Wima as he landed a flying knee and then continued the beatdown. Finally, in the third round, Pena knocked him down with and then finished him on the ground with strikes.

Allen Crowder vs. Jair Rozenstruik is next in a heavyweight bout. Rozenstruik knocks out Crowder in just seconds as he dropped Crowder with the first punch and finished him with the strikes.

Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann is next in a women’s flyweight bout. This was a dominate performance by McCann, who put on an impressive gameplan that she excelled at on the feet striking. She proved to be the better fight tonight as the judges gave her the unanimous decision win and someone to watch in the near future.

In round 1, the two are trading heavy shots for a very entertaining back and forth five minutes. In round 2, Winn has Spicely up against the cage going back and forth between the head and body. Spicely is landing solid knees when the two clinch. In round 3, Spicely landed a very hard strike and Winn eats it. He then clinches and lands a hard knee. Such a good fight. The judges gave the win to Winn.


