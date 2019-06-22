UFC Greenville Highlights: Jair Rozenstruik Takes Out Allen Crowder In Nine Seconds

Spread the word!













Jair Rozenstruik just shook things up on the UFC Greenville preliminary card.

Rozenstruik took out Allen Crowder in just nine seconds from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It was marked as the second-fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history. It was a great second outing under the UFC banner for Rozenstruik, who proved to be a finisher in his promotional debut against Junior Albini in February.

He finished Albini via second-round TKO with a head kick. Check out the insane nine-second finish here below:

