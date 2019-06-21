Jon Jones Gives Advice To Young Fighters On Dealing With Management

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones imparted some words of advice to young mixed martial artists on how to deal with management.

Jones believes many of today’s young fighters are parting with too much of their earnings due to the percentages owed to their management. At most, he believes managers should only take 15 percent of a fighter’s earnings. Jones also believes the true value in a manager comes when they help in growing a fighter’s global brand.

He explained it all on Thursday as he feels a responsibility to give back to the sport and its fighters:

“In every sport the generations that come before teach the one on the way up the game,” Jones wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Fighting it’s a bit different because we are individuals in this business, but it shouldn’t stop us from reaching back to light the way. I started this thing young and had some great people help me along the way, plus having 2 brothers in the league helped me see a whole different side of things. I want to help those making their way through and I’ll start with this: No manager should ever be getting 20% of your money.

“I hear about and see too many young fighters getting stuck in bad deals. Real talk a manager should make 10%, maybe 15 if they are really getting it done for you, but never should you be paying a manager more than you pay Uncle Sam. NEVER. If all your manager does is sit in while you sign contracts then start looking for another. If they want 15% let that come on the endorsements they get you because THAT is where their focus should always be. Growing your brand.

“The game has given me a lot and it’s my job to give back to it. I haven’t always had the easiest navigation but good people helped me along the way. Just trying to pay some of that Back is all. God Bless”

Jones is represented by First Round Management, and that partnership has been nothing but smooth sailing. That is, based on Jones and co-manager Abraham Kawa’s interactions in the comments:

Jones is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239. That event takes place in Las Vegas on July 6.